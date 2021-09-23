Gabby Petito’s stepfather on Wednesday visited the area in Wyoming where her remains were discovered recently and set up a stone cross to mark the location.

The young woman’s body was found Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground inside the Bridger-Teton National Forest over a week after she was reported missing. Her remains were eventually identified and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Fox News.

The outlet shared a photo of the stone memorial with yellow and purple flowers laid across it:

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays stone cross and flowers at the exact spot where her remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forrest https://t.co/TMZVF7e4R1 pic.twitter.com/WQEHz6Ftr4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2021

Lawyer Richard Stafford issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of Petito’s family once officials identified her body.

“I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve,” he said. “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location.”

Authorities are now focusing on finding the young woman’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, whom they have been searching for since he was not at home as expected on Friday and his parents claimed they had not seen him since Tuesday.

Laundrie was previously named a person of interest regarding the investigation but has not been deemed a suspect.

The pair were on a cross-country journey in a van over the summer and her family reportedly last spoke to Petito when they were visiting Grand Teton National Park in late August.

However, Laundrie reportedly returned home days later to Florida without her.

The #FBI & law enforcement agencies across the country are investigating the disappearance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in WY in late Aug 2021 while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend: https://t.co/KSwirRvlqm pic.twitter.com/nJG4lVSTZZ — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) September 18, 2021

Fox 13 reported Thursday officials have been looking for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.

“North Port police said they’ll be back at the park once again Thursday to search for him. They haven’t revealed why they’re continuing the search in this massive nature preserve other than to say that he’s still missing and this is where is parents said he last went,” the outlet stated.

The North Port Police Department shared a clip of officers gathered for the operation: