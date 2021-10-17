PHOTO: Brian Laundrie’s Dad Tears Down Protest Sign in Yard

Brian Laundrie’s dad came out of his Florida house Saturday to take down a sign protesters erected on his lawn beside a large photo of deceased Gabby Petito, the New York Post reported.

Chris Laundrie was spotted tearing down a yellow sign that read, “What if this happened to Cassie?” in reference to his daughter.

Brian Laundrie's dad emerges to rip down protest sign from front yard https://t.co/OUITf1nV9V pic.twitter.com/D7ES98RIYk — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2021

Video footage appeared to show Chris walking away after removing the sign:

Chris Laundrie on Saturday morning removed a sign on his property line that read, ‘What if it was Cassie?’https://t.co/K4wUZ3uhK3 pic.twitter.com/2Zw9KlKzvj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2021

Cassie Laundrie previously told reporters she did not know if her parents were involved in the disappearance of Brian, who has been missing for over a month.

“I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess,” she commented last week.

Chris said he would join the manhunt for his son 10 days prior, but it was unclear what his contribution to the search mission turned out to be.

He was seen last week mowing the lawn outside his home, less than 24 hours after Gabby Petito’s autopsy found she had been strangled.

In a video, Chris appeared to ignore questions from reporters while mowing the grass around a memorial created for Petito outside the home in North Port.

Chris Laundrie mowing the lawn less than 24 hours after coroner determined their son's fiancée was killed by strangulationhttps://t.co/TEB2Z5fS3M pic.twitter.com/8MRhoObA3y — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2021

More video footage showed protesters outside the Laundrie home on Saturday:

Protesters outside home of Brian Laundrie's parents hold up signs and chant, 'Justice for Gabby' https://t.co/K4wUZ3uhK3 pic.twitter.com/X5sUSsZCnh — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2021

Brian disappeared not long after Petito was reported missing, a few weeks after he went home to Florida alone following their cross-country journey.

Petito died three to four weeks before her body was discovered on September 19 along the border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said during a recent press conference.

“It wasn’t clear if the determination might lead to additional charges against Petito’s boyfriend and traveling partner, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for,” according to the Associated Press (AP).