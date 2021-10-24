A decorated World War II veteran partied for his 100th birthday on Saturday and was also gifted an updated prosthetic leg.

The Western New York VA Medical Center presented Navy veteran Bob Henneson with the leg, WIVB reported.

He lost his leg approximately two years ago, many years after being hurt when he was hit by a vehicle. Henneson exercised and got his body in shape to put away the walker and cane and upgrade to his bionic leg.

He explained he is young at heart and cannot wait to get out and see the world.

“I’m 100 – I don’t feel any older than I did when I was 90! I just feel great. I want to live, I want to go out in civilization, see what Buffalo looks like now,” Henneson told the outlet.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the VA shared a video of him walking and said, “COURAGE never quits!”:

“With a plan designed by VA WNYHS’s Physical Therapy Department, Bob did the hard work to march forward. HERO,” the post continued.

The video showed Henneson lifting himself out of his wheelchair and with a little help from a nurse, walking proudly while using his prosthetic leg:

“I took too wide of a step,” he said at one point in the clip, to which the nurse replied, “That’s okay. Doing great.”

Facebook users praised his determination and expressed their gratitude for his service to the country.

“There is so much more to his amazing story. He is an amazing man with the most determination I have ever seen in any human being.. thank you Bob for your service and for allowing us to serve you!!!” one person wrote.

“Awesome! Congratulations Bob and Thank you for your service,” another user commented.

Henneson also sent a letter to the VA to thank the agency for helping him get back on his feet.