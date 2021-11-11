WATCH – Mother Gives Birth on Front Lawn: ‘It Was Unreal’

A woman was forced to give birth on her front lawn in Vacaville, California, because she could not make it to the hospital, but the entire ordeal was caught on her home’s security camera.

Thomas is the most recent addition to the Johnson family, and his mother and father, Emily and Michael, said they were beyond excited to greet him, Local 12 reported Thursday.

“We had been wanting to get pregnant for about six months before we ended up getting pregnant,” Emily explained, adding, “We were anticipating getting the epidural done and just doing the normal birth plan at the hospital.”

They very much wanted to meet little Thomas, and he was also ready to meet them.

“I was really eager to be done,” Emily noted. “I was hoping he was going to come early, but we never really knew.”

Her contractions began November 4, and Emily thought they had plenty of time before the big moment. However, Thomas had different plans.

“The contractions went from three minutes to two minutes to one minute in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes, and we are like, ‘Oh, we got to get into the car we have to go,'” she recalled.

The couple got down the driveway, but that was as far as Emily could go.

“We got to the car, and I just said, ‘No, I can’t get into this car,'” she explained while laughing.

So she decided to let things happen naturally.

“I’m just like, ‘I’m going to get on the grass,'” Emily commented. “‘I’m going to be here. This is my spot.'”

The video footage showed the intense moments during the birth as the young mother cried out in pain:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A Vacaville woman gives birth on her front lawn. Watch the video on KCRA 3 at 7. Posted by Jason Marks Reporter on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Emily’s mother, Kristy Sparks, arrived and knew the baby was about to be there.

“I’m on my hands and knees, and a little head comes up,” Sparks recalled.

At about that time, first responders were pulling up at the scene.

“By the time they walked up to me, I had a baby in my arms crying,” Sparks noted. “It was unreal.”

Later, Emily got to watch the birth, thanks to the doorbell camera.

“I’m just thankful that I was facing in that direction because otherwise, I don’t think we’d be able to share the video footage with anybody,” she told reporters.

“I joke that it was like being a cow giving birth in a field because once I got to the hospital and I went to the bathroom, I had grass clippings falling off of me, and the nurses were wiping dirt off my knees, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I did give birth in the lawn,'” Emily concluded.