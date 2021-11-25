Students in Oneonta, Alabama, gave a huge round of applause for their classmate, nine-year-old JD Alfaro, when he received a merit award from emergency crews.

The award was in appreciation for his quick thinking that saved his mother’s life, WBRC reported Tuesday.

“I was having a heart attack. A full-blown heart attack,” his mother, Regina Alfaro, explained. “I had three stints put in that day and later 3 more stints. He saved my life. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here.”

The family was on their way home from JD’s football practice when she began experiencing acute pain. She told the boy not to be concerned, but he immediately called 911 for help.

“I wanted to call 911 because she was screaming in pain and I was crying too,” JD noted. “I needed to save her. I am not letting my mama down. She has been here for me and I am going to be there for her. That’s how you know she’s a real perfect mom.”

“She cares a lot about me and her family and she’s a great loving mom for everybody,” he added.

On what appeared to be her Facebook page, Alfaro shared photos of the little boy standing with his award alongside first responders.

“Not only am I proud of this boy, but thankful God gave him to me!” she wrote:

The Oneonta Fire and Rescue Service also posted a photo of the young man holding the certificate:

“He is my hero. He is my hero,” his mother stated. “The doctor told me that many times, that I should not be here.”

Social media users praised the boy for knowing exactly what to do in such a tense situation.

“I loved hearing the story on tv, made me cry too. So thankful JD was brave enough to call for help, he’s amazing!” one person commented.

“Regina, I am so glad that you are doing well! I know you are so proud of your sweet little hero!!” another said.