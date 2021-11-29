A stroke survivor and his niece in Indiana are busy crafting pet bandanas to raise money, but their project also helps him work on motor skills.

Social media has helped the pair reach more than 100,000 individuals which turned into hundreds of bandanas being sold, Fox 59 reported Monday.

Stroke survivor Andy and his niece Sophie are making pet bandanas to pay for his care and #PayItForward to other survivors. pic.twitter.com/DNWeAIap5T — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) November 29, 2021

“It means the world and I know that’s such a cliché saying, but I truly from the bottom of my heart and from our family’s hearts, I cannot say thank you enough,” Sophie Shock, who is the niece of stroke survivor Andy Thoman, told the outlet.

He experienced a severe stroke which left him unable to talk and paralyzed on the right side of his body. However, he is relearning how to function by using his left hand.

The process also gives Andy a chance to practice his motor skills. The stroke paralyzed his right side, so he is having to re-learn things with his left. So he writes the Thank You notes included in all the orders » https://t.co/4N9oCVmu64 pic.twitter.com/qOAkvM3PcM — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) November 29, 2021

“I think that this opportunity has not only given Andy a purpose, and me a purpose, it’s given other stroke survivors a purpose,” Sophie explained.

When his family members were thinking about selling off belongings to afford care for him, Sophie came up with the idea to make and sell pet bandanas.

“Prior to the stroke, he was very routine. He had his job, he loved what he did, and I think that’s probably true for every other stroke survivor. They had lives prior, and now their worlds have been changed upside-down,” she recalled.

Happy PAWlidays! Alex is wearing one of his reversible Christmas bandanas! Receive 40% off this weekend only! Don't wait! ❤️www.alexandandypetbandanas.com Posted by Alex And Andy on Saturday, November 27, 2021

Once the videos drew attention, the pair turned the project into a small business and are shaping it to be a nonprofit to assist other stroke survivors.

“This is just the beginning, but it will be so interesting to see how many people we can directly help and at least give them something to look forward to and a reason to smile after everything they’ve been through,” Sophie added.

In a social media post on Sunday, the two said they were very busy over the weekend and thanked everyone for their love and support:

We have been BUSY this weekend! Thank you all so much for the love and support. Today is the last day for our Black Friday sale! Be sure to head to our website.www.alexandandypetbandanas.com Posted by Alex And Andy on Sunday, November 28, 2021

Those interested in purchasing a pet bandana or T-shirt may visit the Alex and Andy website.

“Relearning to write left-handed, Andy’s hand drawn images are used on our custom designed shirts. He also writes thank you cards for each order aiding in our mission to support stroke survivors and their new way of life,” the site read.