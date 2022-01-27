Fallen New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officer Wilbert Mora rescued citizens even after his death by donating his organs to those in need.

Leonard Achan, who is president and CEO of LiveOnNY, explained Mora gave his heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas to five individuals in desperate need, PIX 11 reported Wednesday.

Today, we mourn the loss of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. At 27-years-old, he was murdered in the line of duty — … Posted by NYPD on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Among the recipients was a member of the officer’s family, but the others were unknown to them. According to Achan, three New York residents and two citizens in other states received the critical transplants.

“We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on,” Achan noted.

Officer Mora still a hero! BREAKING NEWS: Officer Mora's organ donation has saved the lives of 5 people, including 3 from New York, according to LiveOnNY president and CEO – https://bit.ly/3u0kJtb Posted by News 12 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organization, said Mora “cared deeply for his community,” according to a recent social media post:

He leaves behind a lasting legacy of unwavering service as a police officer in New York City and as a lifesaving organ donor. Because of his and his family’s selfless gifts, 5 lives were saved. LiveOnNY mourns the loss of this amazing hero and our hearts and support will continue to be with the Mora family.

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora cared deeply for his community. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of unwavering service as a… Posted by LiveOnNY on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Twenty-seven-year-old Mora was removed from life support at a Manhattan hospital a few days after a gunman shot him and 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera when they answered a domestic disturbance call.

Rivera passed away the day the incident occurred.

Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason… Posted by NYPD on Friday, January 21, 2022

UPI detailed the shooting in a report on Tuesday:

Mora was shot while responding to a domestic violence call between a woman and her son in Harlem Friday evening. A second NYPD officer, Jason Rivera, 22, was shot first and died from his injuries. […] Another officer returned fire, wounding the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, in the head and arm and sending him to the hospital in critical condition. McNeil died Monday from his injuries.

Once it was understood Mora would not survive, he remained on life support and was transported to NYU Langone so his organs could be donated according to his and his relative’s wishes.

Achan noted that Mora’s family members “knew their brave and dedicated son would want to continue to save lives, even in death.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered for a recent vigil to honor the officers:

“Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell commented on Tuesday.