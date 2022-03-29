VIDEO: Dog Leads Crews to Injured Elderly Woman in Woods

When first responders in Benton County, Arkansas, were called about an elderly woman who suffered a fall, they were met by an unlikely helper.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Highway 94 East Fire Department said crew members were dispatched that day to Hill Valley Lane and were told someone had fallen down.

When they arrived at the scene, they were led into a wooded area where officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office located an elderly woman suffering from injuries.

“Deputies stated the patient’s dog met them at the road and led them back to her. Family advised she had been missing since around 2:30pm,” the fire department said:

According to WagWalking.com, dogs have the ability to sense an injury even medical professionals may have missed.

Their intelligence and smelling abilities help them pinpoint scents, “including those emitted by your very own injuries and/or diseases,” the site reads:

Some reports have indicated that dogs will actually identify the injured area by physically pawing at it or pushing at it with their heads. All in all, your dog can and will definitely show signs of injury detection when they notice something is wrong, the trick is knowing how to read your dog.

Per the recent incident, KNWA reported that because of the terrain and the woman’s injuries, the Beaver Lake Fire Department arrived to assist and brought a stretcher officials use during search and rescue operations.

“The crew worked together to prepare the woman to be safely transported out of the woods. Members of the Highway 94 East team continued providing medical services once she was out,” the article stated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website says that while many falls do not result in a person being hurt, one out of five results in serious injury, such as broken bones or head injuries.