A little girl named Elaina Guerra went on a special mission Wednesday and inspired others along the way in Kansas City, Missouri.

While most eight-year-old girls might wish for a day at the beach with loved ones or a backyard playhouse, Elaina, who survived her battle with leukemia, had something different in mind, KCTV reported.

Leukemia was considered the most common form of cancer affecting children and teenagers, according to the American Cancer Society.

The Make-A-Wish organization is accustomed to granting wishes for people who want to have, go, or meet. However, giving back was what Elaina insisted on and Susana Guerra, her mother, was initially unsure about it.

Elaina's wish week is FINALLY here!

Elaina told the organization she already had so much, then voiced her own wish.

“She kept saying ‘I just want to spread love, hope and faith,'” Susana commented.

Citizens have since been donating to help with multiple different needs while Elaina planned and arranged for the donations to be given to 15 charities in the area.

Video footage showed her wearing a blue sash that read “Elaina’s Wish” while she handed out toys to other children who were extremely excited about the gifts:

“I just love helping people and, when I do it, it makes me happy,” she explained.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas said Elaina also chose to help Children’s Mercy Hospital where she received treatment.

Elaina also gave her oncologist, Dr. Flatt, with a $500 check to go toward cancer research.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back and say, there is some real wisdom here. I think this sums up who Elaina is and who her family is. They are a great blessing,” Flatt said.

Wish kid Elaina is having a blast today as she delivers packages of hope to those in need!

More photos showed Elaina standing inside an empty delivery truck and surrounded by those who helped the little girl during her mission:

Now that's what we call a WISH GRANTED!!! Thank you so much to everyone who helped grant #ElainasWish.

“It is because of Elaina’s selfless and generous community that we were able to grant her wish!” the organization said.