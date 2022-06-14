A man was spotted climbing the Devon Tower located in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to protest abortion.

Maison Des Champs has apparently scaled building twice before, according to iHeart.com.

“He appeared to be climbing a few floors at a time and then stopping to rest. When he reached the top of the tower, officials were waiting for him,” the website said.

Video footage showed the young man, who did not appear to be wearing any climbing gear, slowly making his way across the tower. He then began climbing upward.

Several officials were seen standing at the top of the building:

On what appeared to be Des Champs’ Instagram page, called “Pro-Life Spiderman,” he shared a video in his story recently that told followers to keep watch.

“Pro-Life Spiderman is partnering with Let Them Live, defending the defenseless to adopt a mom!” the post read:

Riley is 10 weeks pregnant and has ordered abortion pills, which are expected to arrive on June 17th. Pro-Life Spiderman, Maison Des Champs, will be scaling a tower in support of Let Them Live mom, Riley, and her 10-week pre-born baby this Tuesday, June 14th.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City Police said Des Champs was arrested after the climb and would be booked on complaints of trespassing and disorderly conduct:

Great teamwork today by all of our first responder partners who helped with the climber at Devon Tower. Maison Des Champs was arrested at the top of the building after scaling it. He will be booked on complaints of trespassing and disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/v1TNJ8oGnl — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) June 14, 2022

Captain Valerie Littlejohn gave reporters a timeline of events and named Des Champs as the person involved, adding officials shut down the street and made sure he was safe.

“Luckily, he was able to make it all the way up without falling or hurting himself so we’re grateful for that, that he did so safely and he’s okay,” she said:

In May, the “Pro-Life Spiderman” climbed the 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco as a way to raise funds for pro-life groups, according to Breitbart News.

“The University of Nevada senior, who had been analyzing the building on Google Maps for about a month in preparation for the free climb, embarked on his ascent at about 9:00 a.m,” the outlet said.