Missouri Becomes First State to End Abortion: ‘A Momentous Day’

Missouri became the first state on Friday to effectively end abortion once the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

“With the Dobbs decision just handed down and a stroke of my pen — Missouri became the first state to effectively end abortion and has become the most Pro Life state in America,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote in a social media post:

🚨BREAKING: With the Dobbs decision just handed down and a stroke of my pen — Missouri became the first state to effectively end abortion and has become the most Pro Life state in America. pic.twitter.com/8asHJKMIdo — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 24, 2022

On Friday, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case the Constitution did not provide a right to abortion, returning the issue to the states, Breitbart News reported:

Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News he was very pleased with the court’s decision.

“Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions,” he said.

“By returning the question of abortion to the states and to the people, this Supreme Court has righted an historic wrong and reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations,” Pence added.

In a social media post on Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he signed a proclamation activating the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act” that will end elective abortions in his state:

BREAKING: Missouri has become the first state in the nation to effectively end abortions. In response to today's SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, I have signed a proclamation activating the "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act," ending elective abortions in the State. pic.twitter.com/Spfi5k1grX — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 24, 2022

“Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life,” Parson wrote in a subsequent post.