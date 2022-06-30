A Golden Retriever got stuck in a culvert pipe in New York recently, but a law enforcement officer knew exactly what to do.

State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone crawled approximately 15 feet into the pipe to save the dog named Lilah, even though it meant getting fairly dirty, the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.

He went into the hole carrying a lead and choker, according to the dog’s owner, Rudy Fuehrer, who dialed 911 for help Sunday.

The man added, “He was able somehow to manipulate his arms and get the choker around the dog’s head.”

It did not take long for the trooper, along with the canine, to crawl back out.

The New York State Police shared a photo Monday of the trooper with the dog and her owner, saying he and the man were able to pull her out of the tight spot together:

Trooper “Jimmy” Rasaphone rescued 13-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever Lilah after she got stuck in a culvert pipe. The Trooper attached a rope to her leash and crawled about 15-feet into the pipe to find Lilah. He and the owner were able to pull her to safety. pic.twitter.com/ZwKlBkWv9k — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 27, 2022

“Thank you Trooper Jimmy! Now, you and Lilah need to get a bath. #BackTheBlue,” one social media user replied.

“Kudos to you, Trooper Rasaphone, for being such a good citizen!” another person commented.

The 13-year-old pup had been missing since Friday, and Fuehrer was walking his other dogs near his home on Sunday when he heard her yelp.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s Lilah!'” he explained, adding he tried to rescue her himself but had to call for assistance.

Rasaphone, along with his partner, quickly arrived at the scene and he volunteered to crawl into the pipe as he was the smallest person there.

After the rescue, Fuehrer expressed his thanks to Rasaphone for being willing to approach his dog during such a tense moment, and also noted Lilah was recovering well.

The Golden Retriever was named among America’s most popular breeds, and they are good at hunting, field work, working as guides for the blind, and search and rescue, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

“Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train. They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood,” the site read.