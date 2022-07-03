An insurance company in Southlake, Texas, vowed to pay medical bills for workers wanting to have babies as a response to the Roe v. Wade decision.

In a social media post on Monday, Buffer Insurance said it “will pay the medical costs for our employees who birth babies” and “Provide paid time off for employees to have maternity & paternity leave.”

The company added it would “pay for the medical costs associated with adopting a baby.”

“Secular companies are paying the travel costs for employees to abort babies out-of-state,” one of the company’s infographics read.

The announcement got a huge response from followers. One social media user wrote, “Wow!! I am following your page because of this response to Roe v Wade.”

“While many other companies are promoting abortion, you are doing exactly what women and families really need. Thank you for affirming life and valuing children and parents. Never heard of you before, but you deserve to have your name out there. Thanks for being the light,” the person continued.

“This is what true feminism has been striving for in the workplace, not an environment where femininity is disdained and cast aside, forcing women to act like men in order to be equal,” another user replied.

“These are the types of benefits that will attract your hardest working women who will be grateful for the work/family balance,” the person added.

The United States Supreme Court recently overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case the Constitution did not provide a right to abortion.

The decision returned the issue to the states, Breitbart News reported June 24:

Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history.

The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods said after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the company would cover travel costs for workers who want abortions.

Meanwhile, Buffer Insurance told employers if they want to know how to offer the same benefits to their own workers, it has policies for their employee handbooks.