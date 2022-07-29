The story began when the dog was found trapped inside a hot car last month after neighbors saw the animal inside the vehicle parked on 88th Street.

The car had reportedly been there for over two hours, and residents called 911 for help.

The 19th Precinct shared video footage of the June 18 rescue, and one officer was seen gently breaking the car’s window to get inside.

“That dog’s so happy,” someone behind the camera said, adding, “She’s even got a leash on.”

Officers brought the small white dog out of the car, and it appeared grateful to them for their efforts:

Hot car, hot dog rescue—thanks to caring NYers who saw this pup locked in a car for over 2 hours & called 911! Our cops responded discovering the car off, windows shut & distressed dog. They broke the window, got pup out & off to a vet for care. Criminal investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/B5MdVT6UUe — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) June 18, 2022

After the officers took the dog to see a veterinarian for a check-up, a 26-year-old man was charged with animal cruelty in the case, according to law enforcement.

A car’s temperature can rise to dangerous levels quickly, thus putting a dog inside in danger of suffering a heat stroke, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

“You should NEVER leave a dog alone in the car, even with the windows cracked. In some states, it’s even illegal,” the organization advises.

Following the incident, the pup was taken by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), but it did not take long for Officer Maharaj to adopt the pet.

Social media users praised the officer for giving the dog a home, one person calling the animal “one lucky pup.”

“Truly New York’s Finest. Thank you!!” another replied.