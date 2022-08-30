VIDEO: Tomato Spill Blocks Traffic in California After Big-Rig Crash

In an update following the incident, CHP – Solano later advised lanes had reopened and urged everyone to continue driving safely.

The agency also shared photos of the scene showing the tomatoes squashed all over the pavement and a crane working to right the truck that still carried some tomatoes:

Solano CHP is at a crash involving multiple vehicles and a big-rig that went through the center divide. Multiple lanes… Posted by CHP – Solano on Monday, August 29, 2022

Video taken close up showed the truck leaning against the concrete divider and a CBS Sacramento reporter called the crash “A pretty interesting one.”

“As you can see all the way up I-80 there are tomatoes on three lanes of the highway here, essentially. All the traffic has been blocked down to just a single lane,” he said, while nearby a police vehicle drove through the slippery mess:

Meanwhile, a social media user shared an observation about what happened in a reply to a photo of the scene.

You tell your boss you’re late for work because of a tomato spill on the highway. Do they believe you? YES (+380)

NO (-200) pic.twitter.com/d5dFUszcTk — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) August 29, 2022

“Spills like this happened much more often back in the day. Tomatoes coated the roads every day during the season back then. Trucks would be filled over the top. The mountain of fruit would always drop some along the way. Oh, they retailed cheaper back then too,” the person commented.