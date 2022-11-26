A little girl in St. Louis County, Missouri, is being called a hero for remaining calm when her mother was having a baby at home.

Ten-year-old Miracle Moore immediately dialed 911 for help when her pregnant mother was in a lot of pain, KSDK reported November 16.

Miracle Moore is only 10 years old but she's already delivered a baby. On Oct. 22, Miracle's mother, Viola Fair, 30,… Posted by Fred Davenport on Friday, November 18, 2022

Everything happened so fast and it took Miracle only a few minutes to help her mother, Viola Fair, bring her baby sister, Jayla, into the world with the help of a 911 dispatcher named Scott Stranghoener.

He said the child followed his instructions to the letter and her mother beamed with pride just thinking about how Miracle helped deliver the baby, who came three weeks early.

Listeners can hear the calm in Miracle’s voice as she informed the dispatcher, “Hi, I think my Mom is in labor.” When the situation escalated, she told her mother, “It’s okay Momma, it’s okay!’

10-year-old Miracle Moore was home with her Mom, Viola and, her five-year-old sister, Taylor. Mom wasn’t supposed to have her baby for another three weeks, but beautiful little Jayla decided to make an early arrival. On Oct. 23, Miracle lived up to her name.“She was in a lot of pain and I felt bad so I wanted to help her,” Moore said, as she was surrounded by her family Wednesday night. KMOV Posted by David Amelotti on Thursday, November 17, 2022

When Fair had the baby she could not pick her up, and Miracle went into nurse mode and wrapped her in a towel.

Fair added, “She wiped her off and rubbed her back a little bit so she could cry. So, she was really helpful. I am very thankful.”

The North County Fire & Rescue (NCFR) later celebrated the young hero by giving her a special certificate, a pink stork pin EMS workers usually receive after delivering a baby in the field, and other gifts.

“NCFR could not be more proud than to have such an amazing family in our community! We wish you all the absolute best! Thank you for letting us share in such an amazing time for all of you!” the agency wrote in a social media post:

An absolutely, amazing, wonderful, feel-good story out of Jennings this evening! Stay tuned to ALL the news channels… Posted by North County Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Now, Miracle is contemplating a career in medicine, but for the time being she is busy caring for her sisters Taylor and Jayla.