Report: Baby Suffers Near-fatal Fentanyl Overdose Playing in San Francisco Park

A 10-month-old baby reportedly suffered a near-fatal overdose of fentanyl while playing in a neighborhood park in San Francisco on Tuesday, possibly by ingesting traces of drug that had fallen on the ground as he played.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that paramedics were called to Moscone Park for a baby who had trouble breathing and went into cardiac arrest. He was revived with Narcan and found to have fentanyl in his system.

UPDATE: A 10-month baby suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose Tuesday at a Marina District playground, the boy’s father told the Chronicle in an interview, a medical emergency that required paramedics to administer Narcan.https://t.co/bc2j5RXu1I — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 1, 2022

According to the boy’s father, Ivan Matkovic, the baby tends to put leaves into his mouth and had been playing in the grass, supervised by his nanny, when he suffered a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency.

He wrote a post on Nextdoor: “Our baby went to the ER today (11/29/22) and barely survived, … because he found and ingested fentanyl while playing at Moscone Park (it’s the one next to Marina middle school).”

According to local activist Michael Shellenberger, who opposes the city’s permissive drug policies, there is “a homeless drug scene in the baseball bleachers and dugout about 150 yards from where the poisoning occurred.”

The Chronicle could not confirm the full medical record, but quoted San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey as saying that an accidental ingestion of fentanyl by a child was not unprecedented and called the incident a “wake-up call” about the city’s drug crisis.

In a similar case last week, firefighters in Michigan saved a puppy who accidentally ingested prescription fentanyl while nosing through a garbage can.

In 2017, a police officer in Ohio had to be revived after a drug bust when he suffered accidental exposure to fentanyl by brushing a white powder off his chest. Similar anecdotal cases have arisen in the past few years.

