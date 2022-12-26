A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport no longer has to worry about his future thanks to someone who realized his need.

The black dog, whose name is Polaris, arrived at the airport with a traveler from an international destination a few months ago, but the individual apparently left without him, CBS Bay Area reported Sunday.

In a press release on December 16, the San Francisco SPCA said the airline made sure the canine completed the necessary requirements to enter the United States, and employees took it upon themselves to watch over him.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” explained Vincent Passafiume, who is the director of customer service at United.

The dog later had a wonderful stroke of luck when United Airlines Captain William Dale decided to take him home to join his family.

A recent photo shows Polaris dressed up in a festive Christmas hat and vest. Social media users expressed their joy over the news he would not be alone anymore:

Nice story: This is Polaris the dog. He was abandoned by a passenger at @flySFO this fall.

Thanks to the @sfspca, he’s heading to a new home with a @united airlines employee. pic.twitter.com/Cj0SF79kYs — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 14, 2022

“I’m so sorry he was abandoned, but maybe this was a blessing in disguise and now he is going to be adopted by someone who loves him and will never abandon him. Good boy, Polaris,” one person commented.

“God bless you all. Have a wonderful life Polaris,” another replied.

To celebrate, the airline threw a party to celebrate Polaris’ “gotcha day,” and the airline also donated $5,000 to help the San Francisco SPCA continue its mission, which is “to ensure every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home.”

More photos show Polaris basking in the love of his adopted family and friends as everyone showered their love on him:

Sweet, sweet baby Polaris is going home with a loving, new @united family today, just in time for the holidays. @vjpassa the love you gave this dog truly saved his life – you are the embodiment of Good Leads The Way! pic.twitter.com/VC5Y5ZpyDW — Maddie King (@Maddie_Queen) December 15, 2022

Passafiume said, “It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays.”