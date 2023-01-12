A policeman in Gwinnett County, Georgia, is being praised for his heroic efforts to save an infant’s life.

As the emergency situation unfolded nearby, Cpl. Linsey Meador was off-duty and relaxing at home, 11 Alive reported Wednesday.

But the moment a neighbor began knocking on his door and told him their baby had stopped breathing, he knew exactly what needed to be done.

“Meador ran to the neighbor’s house and began CPR on the baby while his wife spoke to 911. It was later determined that the child had stopped breathing due to a seizure,” the Gwinnett County Police explained in a social media post.

CPR is described as a life-saving procedure used when a person suffers a heart attack or when their breathing or heartbeat ceases, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Cardiac arrest in babies is usually due to a lack of oxygen, such as from choking. If you know that the baby has an airway blockage, perform first aid for choking. If you don’t know why the baby isn’t breathing, perform CPR,” the clinic’s website read.

Thanks to Meador’s quick thinking and ability to remain calm under pressure, the baby recovered fully.

“Congratulations on receiving the Lifesaving Award!” the department’s post read.

Meanwhile, social media users also praised the officer, one person writing, “Good job sir! It just proves when an officer is off duty, he’s never really off duty, always ready to protect and serve.”

“There are some good men and women on this police force. No doubt about it,” someone else commented, while another replied, “Great job! Why [sic] an amazing story if [sic] this Angel in uniform! God Bless Our Blue!!”

The police department said thanks to its reputation with the community, high standards, and commitment to excellence, “we only recruit and hire the best and most qualified applicants.”