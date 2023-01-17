A training video created by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in partnership with the Fenway Institute encourages doctors to affirm the transgender identification of young children.

Doctors were trained by the MUSC to reaffirm transgender identification among minors, a training video reviewed by Breitbart News reveals.

During the training video, titled “Talking with a Parent and Child About Gender Identity,” a doctor asks a young child, referred to as Sam, what his gender is. “Can you tell me, do you feel like a boy, like a girl, like both, or like neither?” the doctor asks the young child in the video before adding “There’s no right answer.”

LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center

Sam’s dad interjects, telling the doctor how the family has approached the topic. He also says “I don’t know, I think he just wants to be like his big sister.”

The doctor doesn’t offer a response to the parent, other than to simply say “Thank you for sharing. I would like to ask Sam.” He goes on to inquire “So what do you say Sam?” The child responds “I’m a girl.”

The doctor asks “How long have you known you’re a girl?” prompting the child to say “I don’t know, but a long time.”

“So when we’re talking about you, would you like us to say he or she?” the doctor asks, with Sam requesting that he be referred to as “she.” The doctor then responds simply “Okay, thanks” before the video comes to a close and displays the MUSC logo.

The MUSC recently stopped offering pediatric and adolescent hormonal care for those who identify as transgender after the South Carolina Freedom Caucus began preparing to pursue legislation banning child sex changes.

This is just one more example of healthcare professionals being actively trained to encourage transgender identification among youth. Breitbart News reported that in one online healthcare training module, which was also produced by the Fenway Institute, pediatricians are instructed to ask three-year-old children about their gender identity.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.