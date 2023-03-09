A police officer in Cape Coral, Florida, is being recognized for rescuing an older man from danger on January 19.

When Officer Brice Bearman responded to the scene in the 500 block of SW 8th Place, he found the individual trying desperately to stay above water in a canal, NBC 2 reported Thursday.

Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a canal is defined as a man-made waterway where boats and ships may pass through.

Although the man was holding onto a boat, he continued struggling and needed help. Bearman immediately took action by diving into the water, the Cape Coral Police Department said in a social media post.

Once Bearman dragged him and the boat to the bank, emergency crews treated the man, who was able to return home not long after the harrowing ordeal, the agency said:

Before leaving, the male stated he went to the front of his boat to untangle a line, and when his foot got caught, he fell into the canal. He said he tried to reach the canal bank but couldn’t. He stated he inflated his life vest and held onto the boat. He stated he still couldn’t get to the canal bank, was exhausted, and started yelling for help. He said a neighbor must have heard him and called 911. The male was very appreciative that Officer Bearman jumped in and rescued him.

The department honored the officer with its Lifesaving Award, and the agency’s followers were quick to applaud him.

One person wrote, “Congratulations Brice! How lucky CCPD and the citizens of Cape Coral are to have you on their team!” Another said, “He is a blessing to the CCPD and served us well just last week. We are thankful for Officer Bearman!”

Meanwhile, the department said the officer “entered the canal without hesitation and represented our agency with honor, bravery, and professionalism.”

The National Park Service advises people to wear lifejackets as a safety measure when near, on, or around a body of water.