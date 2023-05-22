A man was killed Thursday evening when he was hit by a car after helping ducks cross a street in Rocklin, California, and witnesses are in disbelief.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred at Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive. Authorities noted the 17-year-old female driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with them, KCRA reported Monday.

A 12-year-old boy who saw what happened told reporters the man got out of a vehicle to help a group of ducks out of the roadway so they would not get hurt, adding everyone was clapping while watching him perform the kind act.

The child, identified as William, took pictures of the rescue while all the other cars waited for the ducks to make it to safety.

“My mom rolled down the window and said, ‘Good job, good job,’ and I said, ‘Good job’ to him too and then right after that, the second after that,” William said the car crashed into the man.

An image shows the man helping the duck and ducklings cross the street moments before the tragedy occurred and a memorial later placed on the sidewalk:

California man fatally hit by car while helping ducks cross busy road https://t.co/wcnCQxpzvE pic.twitter.com/OGoaJj0sQN — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2023

“My son wanted to bring rubber duckies and flowers to this gentleman who lost his life last night. He was a father,” said a woman whose son also witnessed the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, William said he did not see the car coming at the man, nor did he see the impact. However, he did hear the sound and saw the man go flying across the intersection.

Moments after the incident, William’s mother rushed over to the victim’s children who were still sitting in his vehicle and asking after their father.