A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho is making Christmas special for struggling neighbors, thanks to help from a local news crew.

In his article Saturday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton relayed the story of a young woman named Suhay who recently experienced tragedy.

Her father, Pedro, was killed in September while he was riding his horse on Old Butte Highway near Hamer. The driver of a semi-trailer truck hit the horse, which threw the man. He later succumbed to his injuries, the Post Register reported, noting the horse was also killed.

“This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police,” the article said.

According to Eaton, Suhay works hard at Java Express. However, she and her family have struggled, as Pedro was the breadwinner who took care of his loved ones.

When Secret Santa heard about the situation, he sent Eaton and his team to give the young woman $2,000 for groceries and $3,000 to go to a store where she could buy anything she needed.

“We’re looking for somebody. We’re hoping you can help us,” Eaton told one of the workers after entering the coffee shop.

The worker then called Suhay over, and she appeared shocked to see Eaton’s team at the counter.

As she opened the gifts, the young woman said, “Aw, this is so sweet. Thank you, I appreciate that.”

Eaton made sure to tell a grateful Suhay the gifts were from “an anonymous Secret Santa,” adding that the benefactor “just wanted to let you know he’s thinking about you and your family.”

Social media users shared their thoughts about the touching scene, one person writing, “You can tell her parents raised her right. To be grateful and humble despite the circumstances. I bet her father is so proud of the little girl he raised.”

“What a lovely daughter. Chipping in for the family the best way she can. I bet she was so excited the minute the cameras were gone. She looks so shy. Blessings to her and her family at this difficult time. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” another user replied.