A 61-year-old fisherman is extremely glad to be alive after a recent harrowing ordeal off the coast of New Zealand.

The incident happened Tuesday when Will Fransen, who was not wearing a life jacket at the time, was yanked overboard as he struggled to reel in a marlin near North Island, CBC reported Friday.

“I’m pretty lucky, I suppose. Grateful, grateful to be alive. I didn’t think I’d be here,” he said during an interview.

Fransen treaded water for 23 hours and at one point he was circled by a shark.

“I had a shark come to visit. So he went around, had a bit of a look, and decided I wasn’t very tasty,” he explained.

When it seemed all hope was lost, the fisherman saw a passing boat and used the reflection from his wristwatch to alert it to his location.

An image shows Fransen holding the watch that helped save his life:

Rescuer James McDonnell said the fisherman looked pale and cold when he and others saved him on Wednesday.

“It’s an incredible story and I don’t think too many people would believe us, but hey, Will’s there to tell the tale,” McDonnell stated.

Another image shows the fisherman holding a big catch:

While drifting in the water, Fransen hallucinated, sang songs, and shivered. He had no idea if he was going to make it or not.

“You know, you think about your family and all your loved ones and your life,” he said, noting he held onto his fishing harness while treading water.

“I thought because if I die, then it’ll hopefully keep me afloat long enough for somebody to find a corpse. And my insurance company would have to pay my life insurance to my kids,” Fransen explained.

He is now talking about updating the safety features on his boat and says the recent experience will not keep him from fishing again.

“I’d be out this afternoon if they let me,” he said.