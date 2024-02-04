A man in Waveland, Mississippi, who is keeping busy by helping others is actually helping himself in the process.

When 76-year-old Danny Chauvin retired then lost his beloved wife, he did not know how to spend most of the hours in his day, CBS News reported Friday.

The United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War and suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a condition that affects a person’s mental health, does not like to be alone all the time. Therefore, he came up with an idea.

He missed doing handyman projects for his wife so he decided to offer his services to neighbors in need.

In a December social media post on his Honey Do Dude Facebook page, Chauvin said, “I started helping women, free of charge, with ‘honey do’s’ that they are not able to do themself.”

“This gets me out of the house and keeps me busy and helps me meet new friends. If you know someone that needs help with a honey do job, give them my information and I’ll be happy to see if I can help!” the post continued.

His project has taken off and he regularly helps others by fixing household things such as hanging porch swings and repairing doors.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on his efforts, one person writing, “What a blessing to so many!”

“You are God sent and I wish there were more like you,” another user replied.

Everyone he helps is extremely appreciative of the work he does for free. After finishing a project, Chauvin snaps a photo with the person he has assisted which reminds him he is loved and appreciated.

Chauvin also said his PTSD has gotten better since he began helping others, saying “Right now, I’ve got a lot of friends.”

The Honey Do Dude page reads, “Helping single women w/ “Honey Do’s” they can’t do. Free of charge. Message me to see if I can help!”