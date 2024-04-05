A dog from California who began an extraordinary journey in July and ended up more than 2,000 miles away from home is safe again.

When police officers in Harper Woods, Michigan, were recently notified of a stray terrier mix, they picked up the dog and called the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society for more assistance, the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday.

Workers with the society determined the dog’s name was Mishka after locating her microchip, which also revealed her family’s identity.

San Diego resident Mehrad Houman and his family had planned a journey to Minnesota when they were notified their dog had been found.

After Houman made it to Minnesota, he drove 10 hours to Michigan to get the family’s beloved pet.

Video footage shows the family being reunited with their long-lost dog:

This is a story you are really going to want to hear and see. This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell. Dog gets lost and finds it's way across the country. A good samaritan finds the dog and contacts her local police department. From here, there is a stunning course of events that reunites the family with their lost dog. And GPAAS is right in the middle of it. PLEASE watch this knowing that the process works. A conscientious family microchips their beloved pet. An unfortunate event happens with the dog being separated from them. A local resident makes the right decision. The synergy between a municipality and it's local animal shelter shines brightly. The technology of the microchip reunites the long, lost pup with it's forever family. PLEASE WATCH WITH VOLUME UP. This video will make you feel good all over. #experiencegpaas #gpaashideout ✌❤ Posted by Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society (GPAAS) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Mishka’s mysterious journey began after she wandered away from her owner’s workplace, an auto garage. When she did not return, the family did everything in their power to find her.

The adoption group believes she was stolen and sold before ending her journey in Michigan.

Houman’s wife, Elizabeth, said, “I never gave up. I put up over a thousand flyers. I had a flyer on my back windshield. I wore her leash whenever I would look for her. … Now I just want to find out how she got to Michigan.”

Before being released to go home, Mishka was given a rabies shot for protection.

According to the adoption society’s website, part of its mission is to “provide a facility and service for the community, where lost pets, stray and injured animals can be sheltered and receive veterinary care until they are reclaimed or evaluated and re-homed.”

Dogs are incredibly resilient creatures, as proven in the story about a border collie in Colorado who was reunited with its owner after spending five nights alone lost in the mountains, according to a Breitbart News report from July.

In addition, a dog in Iowa was lost for several months in late 2023 but eventually found and returned to her family after she escaped through a door during a grooming appointment.