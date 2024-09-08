Report: Joe Biden Has Spent 40.3 Percent of His Presidency on Vacation

President Joe Biden (D) has reportedly spent 40.3 percent of his presidency on vacation while Americans suffer from problems such as crippling inflation and an open border.
In a social media post on August 31, the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research shared a video of Biden lounging on a chair at the beach. He appeared to be talking on the phone as beachgoers walked past:
“Biden spent today — his 16th straight day on vacation — lounging on the beach. He has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation. Who’s running the country?” the post read.
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the report, one person writing, “Same people running it when he isn’t on vacation.”
“This guy is TOO MUCH. He’s not running the show. He’s spending his time WASTING AWAY while America is suffering,” another user commented.
Biden recently spent 16 days enjoying Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the Economic Times reported on Sunday, noting that “Biden’s vacation time greatly surpasses that of his predecessors.”
FLASHBACK: Biden Takes a Vacation Spill! Watch Moment POTUS, 79, Falls Off BikeNikki Schwab / Daily Mail
“Former President Donald Trump spent about 26% of his presidency on personal trips, while Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama took vacations during approximately 11% of their two-term presidencies. Jimmy Carter, in his single term, took only 79 days off,” the article read.
In August 2022, Breitbart News reported Biden returned to his home in Delaware which marked his 49th trip to the state during his presidency:
Biden has now spent a record 150 days at home in Delaware in the 18 months since he was elected president, according to former CBS correspondent Mark Knoller, easily beating recent presidential records.
That number does not count Biden’s other vacation in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts for Thanksgiving and his summer vacation at Kiawah Island, North Carolina last week.
A CBS News/YouGov poll found recently that 72 percent of registered voters believe Biden does not have the “mental” and “cognitive health” to serve as president, according to a Breitbart News report published in July.
“The poll underscores serious doubts among the electorate about Biden’s ability to finish his term,” the article said.
