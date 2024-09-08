Report: Joe Biden Has Spent 40.3 Percent of His Presidency on Vacation

President Joe Biden (D) has reportedly spent 40.3 percent of his presidency on vacation while Americans suffer from problems such as crippling inflation and an open border.

In a social media post on August 31, the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research shared a video of Biden lounging on a chair at the beach. He appeared to be talking on the phone as beachgoers walked past:

“Biden spent today — his 16th straight day on vacation — lounging on the beach. He has spent a total of 532 days (40.3% of his presidency) on vacation. Who’s running the country?” the post read.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the report, one person writing, “Same people running it when he isn’t on vacation.”