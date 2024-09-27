The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Division made a daring rescue on Thursday as Hurricane Helene roared toward the coast of Florida.

The incident happened when a man and his dog were on their sailboat near Sanibel Island. The vessel became disabled and began taking on water, WLWT reported Friday.

As Hurricane Helene fast approached with 140 mile-per-hour winds, the man issued a distress call, which the USCG Air Station Clearwater heard, according to the Daily Mail.

Rescue crews jumped into action to save the man and his dog and hoisted them to safety. Video footage shows the rescuers’ helicopter zeroing in on the boat and a crew member being lowered into the roiling water.

When the man helps his dog over the side of the vessel, the crew member grabs hold of the animal and the man eventually joins them in the water. At one point the man gave a thumbs up as if to say he was okay and ready to be hoisted up.

Once the pair are safely inside the helicopter, the man is seen giving a crew member a high five after the rescue mission is complete:

“Hurricane Helene made landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm, battering the coast with torrential rain and punishing gusts as residents across the southeastern US braced for what forecasters warned would be a ‘nightmare storm,'” the Mail article said.

An image shows the man and his dog during the rescue:

Social media users praised the crews’ skill in rescuing the man and his beloved dog, one person writing, “Thank God for those brave and able team that saved them!”