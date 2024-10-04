People stranded in western North Carolina are getting relief from a group of surprising helpers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

One group is using mules to transport supplies into the isolated areas, hauling all kinds of much-needed items and equipment into the mountainous places where roads are completely gone and it is nearly impossible to get out, 10 News reported on Tuesday.

People with Mountain Mule Packer Ranch have been working hard to get the help to the residents via their trusty companions:

Update: 10/3/24 9amMules and packers had a busy day yesterday…helping many people and bringing in a large amount of… Posted by Mountain Mule Packer Ranch on Thursday, October 3, 2024