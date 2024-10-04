People stranded in western North Carolina are getting relief from a group of surprising helpers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
One group is using mules to transport supplies into the isolated areas, hauling all kinds of much-needed items and equipment into the mountainous places where roads are completely gone and it is nearly impossible to get out, 10 News reported on Tuesday.
People with Mountain Mule Packer Ranch have been working hard to get the help to the residents via their trusty companions:
Update: 10/3/24 9amMules and packers had a busy day yesterday…helping many people and bringing in a large amount of…
Posted by Mountain Mule Packer Ranch on Thursday, October 3, 2024
In a video posted on Friday, the mules are seen slowly making their way up a hill on their way to Laurel Ridge to deliver water and other supplies for families there.
“We the people helping We the people!” the ranch said in the social media post:
Locals rented heavy equipment themselves, and helped Mountain Mule Packer Ranch get a path started to get the mule…
Posted by Mountain Mule Packer Ranch on Friday, October 4, 2024
The clip also shows a group of men who had been working to clear the road. The men said they would be finished with the job by the time the mules returned.
The ranch also partnered with the Cajun Navy 2016 to deliver insulin supplies to a man named David Neel in Black Mountain who was trapped because the road had washed out, ABC 7 reported on Thursday.
The mule on that mission is seen carrying large containers up to the man’s location:
In a social media post on Thursday, the ranchers shared an image of a mule named Apache and said, “Americans United in Crisis!!!! Trust me, Apache has his own political views….but do you think he’s asked one home he’s helped if they are a Democrat or Republican? This is not a time for political views, and this is a reminder of the strength of our nation.”
“Let us all be reminded by these mules, that we are all ONE. And the people of this country are what makes us STRONG! Love your neighbor and help them! We are praying along with you and working as hard as we can to help as many as possible! God bless!” the post reads:
Apache keeping it real….Americans United in Crisis!!!! Trust me, Apache has his own political views….but do you…
Posted by Mountain Mule Packer Ranch on Thursday, October 3, 2024
The ranch is based in Mount Ulla and has been receiving donations at Food Lion at 11745 Statesville Blvd. in Cleveland, North Carolina, per the 10 News article.
