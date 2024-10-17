A mass of protesters gathered outside Kellogg’s headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday to push for changes in the ingredients of some of the company’s cereals.
According to WZZM, over 1,000 people marched to the building, saying that Kellogg’s continues using artificial dyes and the preservative BHT in its children’s breakfast foods.
The demonstrators claimed Kellogg’s failed to keep their promise to take action regarding the issue. Video footage shows the protesters carrying signs with phrases such as “Heck NO the Dyes Gotta Go” and “Stop Poisoning Our Children, Kellogg’s” on them:
During the event, activist and food author Vani Hari delivered a petition signed by over 200,000 individuals.
The WZZM report continued:
Hari, who calls herself “The Food Babe,” has 1.9 million Instagram followers. She claims Kellogg’s products “affect children’s brains” and that artificial food dyes are “linked to hyperactivity in children, autoimmune disorders, allergies, asthma, eczema” and “cancer in animal studies.”
The Federal Drug Administration says on its website: “The FDA has reviewed and will continue to examine the effects of color additives on children’s behavior. The totality of scientific evidence indicates that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives, but some evidence suggests that certain children may be sensitive to them.”
One woman at the demonstration told WWMT, “There is no way that you can deny that it is doing something negative to your body. It doesn’t belong there. It’s not natural. It shouldn’t be in our food.”
The protest comes after Kellogg’s faced a boycott when its CEO suggested families struggling under inflation in the Biden-Harris economy should “eat cereal for dinner,” Breitbart News reported in March.
Also in March, one of the company’s shareholders publicly demanded accountability for the “harmful additives” in their products offered to consumers, Breitbart News reported.
Per the recent WZZM article, a pediatrician from Los Angeles, California, identified as Dr. Patrick Joseph Walsh, joined the protesters on Tuesday.
He stated:
Our kids are getting sicker and sicker, and it’s time to address this head-on. Fifty percent of our children now suffer from a chronic disease. One in three children are diabetic or pre-diabetic. Obesity is at an all-time high. When I was born zero states had a 20% obesity rate. Now every single state has at least a 20% obesity rate.
Dr. Will Cole, who is a functional medicine practitioner, spoke to demonstrators at the event, according to WOOD. “I would venture to assume that the average person at the top of Kellogg’s doesn’t often buy or feed their family the cereals they’re putting in the grocery aisles. Would you assume that?” He said.
“Because they know what’s in those foods,” Cole added:
In 2016, Kellogg’s pulled ads from the Breitbart News website “because its 45,000,000 monthly conservative readers are not ‘aligned with our values as a company,'” Breitbart News reported at the time.
In response, the news organization launched a #DumpKelloggs petition and called for a boycott.
“The decision by Kellogg’s, which makes Pringles, Eggo waffles, as well as Special K and Frosted Flakes cereals, among others, will make virtually no revenue impact on Breitbart.com,” the article read.
“It does, however, represent an escalation in the war by leftist companies like Target and Allstate against conservative customers whose values propelled Donald Trump into the White House,” it stated.
