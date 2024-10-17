A mass of protesters gathered outside Kellogg’s headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday to push for changes in the ingredients of some of the company’s cereals.

According to WZZM, over 1,000 people marched to the building, saying that Kellogg’s continues using artificial dyes and the preservative BHT in its children’s breakfast foods.

The demonstrators claimed Kellogg’s failed to keep their promise to take action regarding the issue. Video footage shows the protesters carrying signs with phrases such as “Heck NO the Dyes Gotta Go” and “Stop Poisoning Our Children, Kellogg’s” on them:

During the event, activist and food author Vani Hari delivered a petition signed by over 200,000 individuals.

The WZZM report continued:

Hari, who calls herself “The Food Babe,” has 1.9 million Instagram followers. She claims Kellogg’s products “affect children’s brains” and that artificial food dyes are “linked to hyperactivity in children, autoimmune disorders, allergies, asthma, eczema” and “cancer in animal studies.” The Federal Drug Administration says on its website: “The FDA has reviewed and will continue to examine the effects of color additives on children’s behavior. The totality of scientific evidence indicates that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives, but some evidence suggests that certain children may be sensitive to them.”