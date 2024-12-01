A Secret Santa in Idaho recently gave some touching gifts to a deserving woman who faithfully serves local children.

Margarita lives in Dubois and works at an elementary school as a custodian, East Idaho News reported on Saturday.

She has a huge heart for others and takes time to make sure they have what they need. However, Margarita fell in 2023 and is “still struggling to recover” from the incident. Despite the injury, she keeps going to work to clean the school for the children who attend.

She only has a fireplace to heat her home in the winter and must chop wood to keep the fire going. When Secret Santa found out about her situation, the outlet’s Nate Eaton was sent to give her two special surprises.

One was a delivery of enough firewood to last her through the winter and possibly into the coming year, and the second gift was $3,000 in gift cards for whatever Margarita needs.

Eaton caught Margarita on her way to work and she stopped to greet him. When she opened the gift that informed her she would be receiving a ton of firewood, Margarita said, “Oh, thank you so much!”

She was even more surprised when she opened the gift cards and asked Eaton, “Todo por me?” to which he replied, “For you!”

Margarita then wished “Merry Christmas” and “Feliz Navidad” to everyone.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the sweet exchange, one person writing, “She has the most angelic face and sweetest disposition. So happy to see her blessed!”

“Humble and kind woman,” another user said.

In September, a janitor at a high school in Virginia was surprised with a Jeep when students he serves found out his dream was to own one of the vehicles, Breitbart News reported, noting the young people fundraised for months to make the gift a reality.