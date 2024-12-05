A 71-year-old Texan accomplished a major feat in November with the support of his family and community members.

Lubbock resident Mike Rogers completed the Great World Race, which means he took part in seven marathons in one week on seven continents, KCBD reported Tuesday, noting he finished the task as a member of the USA FIT Lubbock run club.

His mission began in Wolf’s Fang, Antarctica, on a glacier in extremely low temperatures and photos show Rogers bundled up for the run in the icy conditions:

Wolf Fang Antartica 777 MMM Great race More Miles Mike (aka Michael Rogers) Posted by USA FIT Lubbock on Thursday, November 14, 2024

He also ran in Cape Town, South Africa; Perth, Australia; and Istanbul, Turkey, where he ran nearly 30 miles in the dark of night as freezing rain poured down on him.

Rogers suffered from blisters and black toenails but was simply glad he had a good time, even though he said some thought he was crazy for taking on such a big challenge.

He later ran in the Asian part of Istanbul, then Cartagena, Colombia, and later his final one in Miami, Florida. Rogers said he met sweet friends along the way, adding, “And we hopefully raised some money for a lot of charities and it was a lot of fun.”

When he flew home to Lubbock, Rogers was met by loved ones who are so proud of his accomplishment.

“It was wonderful to have that kind of support and those kind of prayers. I needed their prayers to carry me through some of those tough moments during the runs,” he explained.

More images show the seasoned runner enjoying meeting the challenge:

Day 2 Marathon 2 Continent 2 for More Miles Mike Michael Rogers is complete. Now he is heading to Australia in his 777 Adventure World Race. #uasfitlubbock #goals2024 Posted by USA FIT Lubbock on Friday, November 15, 2024

Social media users following his run showered him with praise, one person calling him “Amazing Mike!!!

“Huge congratulations, Mike! On to the next! Safe travels to your next destination!” another person wrote.

Rogers was previously pre-diabetic but has since taken control of his health. Running helps him feel his best, and to prepare for the Great World Race he ran about 15 to 20 miles per day several times a week.

Now, he encourages others to meet challenges and be healthy through determination.

“You don’t have to do it fast. You can do it at an easier pace. I know people that can walk 26 miles. You just have to be patient,” he said.