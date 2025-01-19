A sixteen-year-old girl is getting a lot of attention for bravely saving a horse from the fires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

The equestrian, identified as Kalyna Fedorowycz, has been helping move horses away from the fires that have devastated communities, PetHelpful.com reported on Wednesday.

During one of her rescue missions, Fedorowycz encountered a large black horse that was too frightened to get into a trailer so it could be taken to a safe place. Fedorowycz was determined to get the horse out of harm’s way, therefore, she decided to saddle up and ride it to safety.

Her father recorded their 14-mile journey wherein they encountered numerous hazards. In the video clip, smoke is seen in the air as his daughter bravely rides the horse for some portions of the trip and walks alongside it at other times.

When the pair saw burned out cars on the side of the road along with large debris on the street, the horse appeared to be spooked. However, Fedorowycz stayed calm and so did the majestic animal.

At one point in the video, the teenager leads the horse underneath what appears to be a downed telephone pole. Moments later, the fires are seen raging nearby in the distance:

“Thank you for all the love and support from the picture of me and Sovereignty. I wanted to share some of the videos that my dad took of our ride down the canyon. Stay safe everyone!” the young horsewoman wrote in the caption of the video.

Social media users praised her heroic efforts to save the horse, one person writing, “I’ve been riding since I was 10 (I’m 42 now) – riding in those conditions takes a massive amount of skill and bravery. Wind, smoke, traffic. You’re a remarkable rider.”

“The trust Sovereignty has for you is a reflection of your character, disposition, & bravery. And the trust your dad has in you and your abilities is inspiring,” another user commented.

Multiple people have died and there are still many others missing as a result of the fires, per Breitbart News.