Democrat Rep. Shiri Thanedar (MI) has introduced a resolution to force a chamber-wide impeachment vote against President Trump.

Thanedar introduced “his impeachment resolution as privileged on Tuesday afternoon, meaning leaders have two days of the House in session to take up the legislation,” per Fox News.

No House Republicans have signaled support for the measure, and leaders could potentially keep lawmakers from voting on impeachment at all.

When deeming his resolution privileged, Thanedar said the president “has unlawfully conducted himself, bringing shame to the presidency and the people of the United States,” while calling the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) a “flagrantly unconstitutional creation.”

Democrats have not backed the impeachment resolution, as it would likely put some party members in vulnerable seats at risk of sinking in the mid-terms next year when they hope to retain the House or the U.S. Senate.

“Four Democratic co-sponsors who were originally listed on the legislation implied they were mistakenly added and then removed themselves, the outlet reported. Thanedar told Politico at the time he respected their decisions,” noted Fox News.

Thanedar has charged the president with obstruction of justice, tyranny, bribery and corruption, and abuse of trade powers.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the resolution shows that Democrats have put their priorities on getting Trump instead of helping the American people.

“Every action taken by President Trump and his administration is fully lawful and firmly rooted in the will of the American people. President Trump is doing exactly what he promised: securing our border, bringing in trillions of dollars in investment to America, and restoring common sense leadership,” said Huston.

“Meanwhile, Democrats are once again showing where their true priorities lie — siding with illegal immigrants over the safety, security, and well-being of hardworking American citizens. This desperate impeachment stunt is nothing more than a reckless political act that the American people see right through,” she added.