Watch Live: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Confirmation Hearing for HHS Secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in a confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday, January 29.

RFK Jr. has faced relentless attacks from Democrats and the media since he joined with Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign in an alliance to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

Those attacks have only increased since Trump tapped Kennedy to lead HHS, with the latest being from RFK Jr.’s cousin, Caroline Kennedy, smearing him as a “predator” in a letter to Congress on the eve of his confirmation hearing.