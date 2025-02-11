Experts Warn About Drugs Including Ozempic Leaving Patients Blind

A popular and controversial drug used for weight loss is among others that could potentially have extremely serious side effects.

According to multiple studies, patients taking drugs such as Ozempic may experience conditions that cause inflammation and the blockage of blood flow to their eyes. That could result in severe and possibly irreversible vision loss, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

“Now, researchers have detailed nine new reports of US patients who went blind after taking semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively,” the article continued:

The researchers wrote in JAMA Ophthalmology last month that it’s not clear exactly what could be causing the side effect. The experts said while the exact cause is unclear, drugs like Ozempic rapidly lowering blood sugar levels could damage blood vessels in the eyes, leading to vision loss.

Ozempic is primarily used to treat people with type 2 diabetes, per Drugs.com:

This FDA-approved medication helps manage blood sugar levels and reduces cardiovascular risks in patients with type 2 diabetes and heart disease. In patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes Ozempic also reduces the risk of kidney function decline, kidney failure, and death due to cardiovascular disease. This medicine is given by self-injection, 1 time a week under the skin of the stomach (belly), the thigh, or the upper arm using an autoinjector (pen).

One woman who took Ozempic for weight loss and experienced serious side effects said during an interview in 2024, “Give me my 30 kilos back.”

“I’ll take that back any day as opposed to getting on that medication,” she added:

According to the Mail article, “Roughly six percent of Americans — 15million — report using some form of weight loss shot.”