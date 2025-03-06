Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Martin Makary to Lead FDA

Dr. Martin Makary testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in a confirmation hearing to become head of the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, March 6.

Makary is a surgeon at Johns Hopkins University, and Time reports his research is “focused on the underlying causes of disease and the cost of health care.”

Ending America’s chronic disease epidemic was a foundational focus of now-Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joining Donald Trump to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).