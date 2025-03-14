Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Dr. Oz to Lead Medicare and Medicaid

Dr. Mehmet Oz testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in a confirmation hearing for his nomination to be Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday, March 14.

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again,” Donald Trump said of Oz when he announced his nomination in November 2024. “He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades.”

Oz has been a long-time practicing physician, former professor emeritus of cardiothoracic surgery at Columbia University, and ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 but ultimately lost to Democrat John Fetterman.