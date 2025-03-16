A firefighter and his wife are now the proud, adoptive parents of a special infant whose life was saved thanks to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Belen, New Mexico.

Firefighter Christopher Martinez and his wife, Janae, had no idea how their lives would change when little Mikel made his sudden appearance on February 6, 2024, KOAT reported on Thursday.

Christopher was working on a call about a structure fire that resulted in the tragic death of an individual. The same day back at the firehouse, someone surrendered a baby at the baby box and Christopher said the infant was blue and in need of immediate treatment.

After caring for the him, Christopher called his wife and expressed how much he wanted to adopt the baby, saying, “I felt like a special connection with him.”

Since that time, the couple who have wanted a child of their own for a long time, has been working to legally adopt Mikel, KOB 4 reported on Friday.

Their dream came true on Monday when Mikel was officially adopted into their family.

Janae said, “I’m a real mom. And to me, that’s just the most incredible feeling to finally be a mom and fight, and for me, for us to, like, finally be a family. That’s what we’ve always wanted. So it’s just feels so good.”

An image shows the happy family with their son and supportive community:

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, the device is a safe and secure option for mothers who may find themselves unable to care for a newborn.

“Designed with innovative safety features and installed on the exterior walls of fire stations and hospitals, each box ensures the safe and anonymous surrender of infants,” the site read.

Thanks to the box in Belen and the choice someone made to safely surrender the little boy, he is now thriving.

“It was just God just putting him in our hands, and it’s just fate. We’re so grateful to those parents that made that decision to place him in the box,” Christopher stated.