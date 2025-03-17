Fox News’ Kat Timpf shared an update Thursday regarding her journey through childbirth and cancer treatment.

Timpf revealed in February she was diagnosed with breast cancer just before bringing her first child, a boy, into the world, Fox News reported.

The new mom, who is also an author and comedian, appears to have kept a positive attitude and told social media users on Thursday her plans for the coming months.

“Once I recover from childbirth, my mole removal scars heal, I get a double mastectomy, get rid of my cancer, have breast reconstruction surgery & am physically capable of getting back in the gym it’s OVER FOR U BITCHEZ,” she wrote in the post alongside a photo of herself at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center:

Social media users shared their well-wishes for her journey, one person writing, “My money is on you, Kat! Seriously we are praying for you every day.”

“My thoughts are with you Kat. Somehow I know that you have the inner strength to punch this thing to infinity and beyond! Sending positive energy your way!!” someone else commented.

In a post on February 25, Timpf shared her “Unconventional Birth Announcement” online. She wrote that “Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread. Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer,” Timpf continued:

A few days later, she shared a video in which she thanked people for their support through such an intense time in her family’s life.

Timpf also explained she had been overwhelmed with medical advice from others but was grateful to have a medical team that was so knowledgeable:

“Trust that I’m making the best decision for me and my family,” she stated.