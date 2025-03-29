A vaccine scientist has reportedly resigned from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), claiming “misinformation and lies” were the reason. Someone familiar with the matter, however, says the vaccine regulator was forced out of his position.

In his Friday resignation letter, Dr. Peter Marks alleged that vaccine confidence has been undermined, calling it “irresponsible, detrimental to public health, and a clear danger to our nation’s health, safety, and security,” according to a report by NBC News.

Marks, who has led the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) — responsible for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, as well as other medical products — since 2016, went on to accuse the HHS secretary of wanting “subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.”

The scientist also reportedly claimed that he had been willing to work with Kennedy Jr. to address vaccine safety and transparency concerns, but now says he believes “that truth and transparency are not desired by the secretary.”

A source familiar with the situation, however, told the outlet that Marks had actually been forced out of his position.

“If Peter Marks does not want to get behind restoring science to its golden standard and promoting radical transparency, then he has no place at FDA under the strong leadership of Secretary Kennedy,” a spokesperson at HHS said.

Notably, Kennedy Jr. has been a critic of the hastily-made coronavirus vaccine, calling it the “deadliest vaccine ever made” in 2021.

As Breitbart News reported, that same year, Marks himself called for an immediate pause of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six Americans were reported to have developed a rare disorder involving blood clots after receiving the shot, with one later dying.

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Marks said at the time, before claiming “these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”