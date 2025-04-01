Nolte: Another Race Hoax Exposed — Black Newborns Do Not Receive Worse Care from White Doctors

Although the very idea was absurd on its face, the claim that black newborns are three times more likely to die under the care of white doctors has been exposed as one more race hoax.

Oh, and naturally, this ridiculous study was repeated without a hint of skepticism by fake news outlets like the disgraced, far-left CNN.

Here’s how CNNLOL reported on the study in 2020 without even a hint of skepticism. The headline reports the news as pure fact: “Black newborns more likely to die when looked after by [w]hite doctors.”

“Black newborn babies in the United States are more likely to survive childbirth if they are cared for by [b]lack doctors, but three times more likely than [w]hite [b]abies to die when looked after by [w]hite doctors, a study has found,” the stenographers at CNN wrote. (To protect democracy by stopping the spread of misinformation, I don’t link fake news.)

This one is a real doozy:

“The mortality rate of [b]lack newborns in hospitals shrunk by between 39% and 58% when [b]lack physicians took charge of the birth, according to the research, which laid bare how shocking racial disparities in human health can affect even the first hours of a person’s life. [emphasis mine]”

CNN then points out that white babies are never in danger from black doctors.

The morally and financially bankrupt Washington Post ran this headline: “Mortality rate for [b]lack babies is cut dramatically when [b]lack doctors care for them after birth, researchers say.”

“Although [b]lack newborns are three times as likely to die as [w]hite newborns, when the doctor of record for [b]lack newborns… was also [b]lack, their mortality rate, as compared with [w]hite newborns, was cut in half.” (To protect democracy by stopping the spread of misinformation, I don’t link fake news.)

“It is the first empirical evidence to describe the impact of the physician’s race on an outcome such as infant mortality,” researcher Rachel Hardeman told the Post.

USA Today: “Black babies are more likely to survive when cared for by [b]lack doctors, study finds.”

Science — LOL — News: “Black newborns cared for by [b]lack doctors are less likely to die than those with white doctors.”

Except…

The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) replicated the study in 2024 and just announced — to the surprise of no one with a brain — that the original study excluded babies born with very low birthweights, and when those low birthweights are taken into account, there is no racial disparity in the survival of black newborns cared for by white physicians: [emphasis added throughout below]

An influential study suggests that [b]lack newborns experience much lower mortality when attended by [b]lack physicians after birth. Using the same data, we replicate those findings and estimate alternative models that include controls for very low birth weights, a key determinant of neonatal mortality not included in the original analysis. The estimated racial concordance effect is substantially weakened, and often becomes statistically insignificant, after controlling for the impact of very low birth weights on mortality.

Get a load of this:

It turns out that a disproportionately large number of [b]lack newborns with very low birth weights are attended by [w]hite physicians.

It somehow gets worse…

That DEI hire on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, used this fake study to make a point in a Supreme Court dissent in support of racial segregation. Here’s except from that dissent:

Beyond campus, the diversity that UNC pursues for the betterment of its students and society is not a trendy slogan. It saves lives. For marginalized communities in North Carolina, it is critically important that UNC and other area institutions produce highly educated professionals of color. Research shows that Black physicians are more likely to accurately assess Black patients’ pain tolerance and treat them accordingly. For high-risk Black newborns, having a Black physician more than doubles the likelihood that the baby will live, and not die.

So why in the world would so-called researchers exclude a scientific control as important as a disproportionate number of [w]hite doctors caring for premature [b]lack newborns?

Well, we don’t have to guess. We have the smoking gun, per the Daily Caller:

The study originally asserted that white babies died less frequently with white doctors. “White newborns experience 80 deaths per 100,000 births more with a black physician than a white physician, implying a 22% fatality reduction from racial concordance,” an unpublished draft reads. But the study’s lead author Brad N. Greenwood wrote in the margin: “I’d rather not focus on this. If we’re telling the story from the perspective of saving black infants this undermines the narrative.”

And with that, that particular “data point was axed” to ensure a desired outcome.

How can people be so evil as to want to spread the libel that white doctors are responsible for three times the deaths of black newborns when that is obviously not true? Imagine the message this sends to black Americans — that through negligence or malice, white doctors are basically murdering black babies.

The point of the original study was not to do good, it was to use a lie to do evil, to spread hatred in the black population against white people.

My wife has been through the healthcare grinder over the last 15 years, and I can tell you from our experience with literally dozens of doctors that skin color and race mean nothing.

Doctor shopping based on skin color only hurts the doctor shopper.

This fake study did more harm to black people than anyone else. But that was the whole point.

The good news is that there is so little racism in America, they have to create fake studies to pretend differently.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.