House Republicans are reportedly going to question former White House doctor Kevin O’Connor regarding the alleged cover up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline even though Democrats have claimed they did no such thing.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) shared the update during a recent interview with the New York Post, the outlet noting Jackson is a physician who served in the White House Medical Unit under three presidents.

Jackson, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, said O’Connor will “absolutely” be implicated in the cover up, alleging he may have put Biden on lots of medications to try and treat the decline.

“I’ve known him for a long time; he’s part of the Biden family. He would do or say anything to cover up and protect that family, regardless of what it meant professionally for him. This could not have been covered up without him — and Jill Biden — in particular,” Jackson added.

Video footage shows Biden struggling while giving a speech in 2024:

In January, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed he and other top Democrats did not mislead Americans about Biden’s cognitive decline, Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, Jackson said a House panel will probe whether or not the nation was under a “shadow presidency” for a long stretch of time while Biden was in the White House.

However, it remained unclear if the committee is gearing up for the investigation.

“Jackson said House GOP lawmakers also want to haul in doctors and other experts who may have ‘tested and evaluated’ Biden, who was 82-years-old when running for re-election, for ‘Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and whatever else,'” the Post article said.

In early 2023, then 80-year-old Biden was deemed healthy and “fit for duty” following a physical examination that included removing lesions from his chest, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The outlet reported in December that “Biden’s ‘obvious cognitive decline’ was the most underreported story of 2024, CBS News reporter Jan Crawford claimed on Sunday, conceding the octogenarian’s declining mental acuity appeared obvious to all but members of the corporate media whose very job it was to cover the White House and its occupant.”

More recently in March, questions were raised after the Heritage Foundation released a report that found the majority of official documents Biden signed were done via autopen signature, per Breitbart News.