Schumer: ‘We Didn’t’ Mislead the American Public About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he and other top Democrats did not mislead the American public about President Joe Biden’s decline in mental acuity.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Obviously, there has been a lot of focus on President Biden’s role in this. You were, obviously, in close contact with President Biden well before the public tuned into that debate that ultimately led to him stepping down. I want to play you a little bit of something you said last year. Take a look.

In 2024, on Capitol Hill, Schumer said, “I talked to President Biden regularly, sometimes several times in a week or usually several times in a week. His mental acuity is great. It’s fine. It’s as good as it’s been over the years, and this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong.”

Welker asked, “What do you say that you and top Democrats misled them about President Biden’s mental acuity?”

Schumer said, “Look, we didn’t. Let’s look at President Biden. he’s had an amazing record. The legislation we passed, one of the most significant groups of legislation since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, putting 235 judges of record. He’s a patriot. He’s a great guy, and when he stepped down he did it on his own because he thought it was better not only for the Democratic Party for America, we should all salute him. We should all salute him.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN