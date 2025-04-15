WATCH: New York Woman Celebrates Her 100th Birthday at the Gym, Holds Plank for Five Minutes

A woman from Long Island who turned 100 years old on Friday is inspiring others to get and stay fit no matter their age.

Geraldine “Jerry” Leo loves attending aerobics classes at the Great South Bay YMCA in Bay Shore and appears to have no trouble keeping up with the others in her class, ABC 7 reported on Tuesday.

Leo joined the YMCA with her husband in 1991 and has become an inspiration to everyone she meets there. What makes her more incredible is that the great-grandmother can do a five-minute plank.

Friend Marion Saturno told the outlet, “She definitely puts some of the class to shame, including me.”

WFSA 12 News shared an image of Leo to X showing her to be fit and trim and with a huge smile on her face while planking.

There are several benefits to adding planking to one’s fitness routine. Among them is that it is convenient and does not require equipment or a gym membership, per the Cleveland Clinic’s website. It also protects your back, prevents exercise-related injuries, makes your posture better, and helps improve mental health.

“Plank exercises work your core muscles, which are located between your pelvic floor and diaphragm. The area is also known as your trunk. These muscles support your movements and stabilize the spine,” the site reads.

Leo not only practices planking but also takes weightlifting classes to keep herself active and strong. When asked about her secret to such good health, she offered several ideas that are quite simple.

“Be consistent, be positive, and keep moving in whatever you do. That’s very important,” she told ABC New York affiliate WABC.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it is never too late to take charge of your health. Therefore, doing things such as staying active, improving your diet, getting good sleep, and challenging your brain through learning something new can help.