VIDEO: 12 Hurt When Tree Falls During California College’s Graduation

A freak accident left attendees of a graduation in Pleasant Hill, California, in shock on Friday.

The incident occurred when a tree next to a football field toppled over during Diablo Valley College’s commencement ceremony just before 7:00 p.m., ABC 7 reported.

When the tree fell as the ceremony was coming to a close, several bystanders were hit. Twelve people were injured and two of them were taken to local hospitals. However, their conditions were not immediately known.

None of the graduates were hurt because they were onstage when the tree fell, according to KTVU.

Jennifer Ortega, director of communications for the Contra Costa Community College District, told the outlet they did not know why the tree fell, adding, “We were able to complete the graduation and an announcement was made for people to stay clear so that some response vehicles could get through.”

Emergency crews arrived quickly to help the injured. The college also noted that EMT and police officers were already at the scene when the tree fell.

Per KTVU, the two people sent to the hospital were reportedly conscious at the time they were transported:

Maintenance and operations workers for the college removed the fallen tree after the area was cleared of people, and school leadership said they will investigate the cause of the incident.

“School officials say they do regularly assess and maintain the trees on campus, and remove trees if necessary,” the KTVU article said.

An image shows what appears to be the downed tree that had fallen on a stairway and sidewalk:

Ortega said there are multiple entry and exit points of the stadium and everyone was able to leave the area “without any chaos.”

The college later addressed the incident, stating, “The safety of our students and visitors to our campus is our top priority. We deeply regret that this incident occurred during this milestone occasion. We congratulate all of our graduates and hope they are able to celebrate with their loved ones this evening.”