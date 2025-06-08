VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Boy with ‘Heart of a Fireman’ Rescues Family from Burning Home

A boy knew exactly what to do when his family’s home caught on fire Tuesday in Petersburg, Virginia.
When 12-year-old 7th grader Ramir Parker smelled smoke while inside the house on Burks Street, he went to investigate and realized something terrible and dangerous was happening, WTVR reported.
According to his mother, Andrea Parker, her mother-in-law and Ramir were upstairs when he smelled the smoke. At first they thought the commotion was his younger brothers, who are one and two years old, playing after waking up from their nap downstairs.
Petersburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said in a social media post on Tuesday that Ramir also heard crackling and rattling sounds that kept growing louder. He went into the hallway where he saw black smoke coming from their basement.
Ramir then yelled “Fire!” to alert his grandmother of the danger and scooped up the two babies. He then helped everyone get out of the house in the nick of time.
“As glass shattered and the heat intensified, this young boy kept his composure and got his family to safety, before our units arrived,” the emergency service’s post read.
“Ramir saved lives today. His quick thinking and selfless bravery are nothing short of heroic. In a moment where seconds mattered, he stepped up just like a firefighter would. Just like a protector does. Ramir, we see you. We salute you. You showed the heart of a fireman today and the soul of a warrior,” it added.
Battalion Chief Braden Peter of the Petersburg Fire Department said crews were about three miles away and could see a large column of smoke as they raced to the scene. It took them about 20 minutes to control the blaze that was ruled an accident due to an electrical problem.
Video footage shows the massive fire destroying the home and family members standing outside at a safe distance:
Social media users showered their praise on Ramir, one person writing, “Future fireman right there! I’m glad everyone made it out safe.”
“Praise God for equipping Ramir with the bravery and ability to act swiftly. May God bless you and your family, Ramir. He should be honored in a ceremony,” another user commented.
The rescue service said in its post it would love to honor the young man in its awards ceremony.
A similar incident happened in January, 2022 when a nine-year-old boy in Tennessee saved his family after their home caught on fire, per Breitbart News.
