VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Boy with ‘Heart of a Fireman’ Rescues Family from Burning Home

A boy knew exactly what to do when his family’s home caught on fire Tuesday in Petersburg, Virginia.

When 12-year-old 7th grader Ramir Parker smelled smoke while inside the house on Burks Street, he went to investigate and realized something terrible and dangerous was happening, WTVR reported.

According to his mother, Andrea Parker, her mother-in-law and Ramir were upstairs when he smelled the smoke. At first they thought the commotion was his younger brothers, who are one and two years old, playing after waking up from their nap downstairs.

Petersburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said in a social media post on Tuesday that Ramir also heard crackling and rattling sounds that kept growing louder. He went into the hallway where he saw black smoke coming from their basement.

Ramir then yelled “Fire!” to alert his grandmother of the danger and scooped up the two babies. He then helped everyone get out of the house in the nick of time.

“As glass shattered and the heat intensified, this young boy kept his composure and got his family to safety, before our units arrived,” the emergency service’s post read.