Doctor Speaks Out After DOJ Drops Charges for Helping Patients Avoid COVID Mandates

WASHINGTON, DC — Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, a Utah plastic surgeon who was indicted in 2023 for allegedly destroying government-provided COVID vaccines, issuing fake vaccination cards, and administering saline shots to patients who wished to get around mandates, spoke out in front of the Supreme Court after his charges were dropped.

Joining other speakers Sunday on the fifth anniversary of the 2020 “White Coat Summit,” where experts Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. Stella Immanuel led America’s Frontline Doctors in a public outcry against COVID-related tyranny, Moore thanked those who supported him and slammed Big Pharma.

“I stand here before you, not because I was seeking attention, but because I refused to abandon my oath,” the Utah doctor told the crowd. “My story just isn’t my own. It’s a warning shot, a rally cry, and a living testament to what happens when medicine and morality collide with government overreach.”

Moore went on to thank U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) for standing up for him “when it mattered the most.”

Bondi announced that her Justice Department dismissed the charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to dispose of government property, in a July 12 social media post:

“At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore,” she wrote on X. “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

Federal prosecutors alleged that Moore and three co-defendants destroyed over $28,000 worth of COVID vaccines provided by the government and distributed “at least 1,937 doses’ worth of fraudulently completed vaccination record cards.”

Court documents also alleged that Moore “administered saline shots to minors – at the request of their parents – so children would think they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The plastic surgeon and his co-defendants were facing up to 35 years in prison, Newsweek reported.

Bondi added that the dismissal “would not have been possible” without Greene, who brought the case to her attention:

Greene had written a letter to the DOJ earlier that week, calling Moore a “hero, not a criminal”:

Health and Human Services (HHS) Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in April that Moore “deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing!”

Speaking with supporters on Sunday, Moore proudly admitted to helping patients skirt around COVID mandates.

“Over two and a half years ago, I was indicted by our federal government. My crime? Doing no harm,” he said. “There were no victims, no one was hurt. There was no fraud, no quid pro quo, because nothing ever harmful happened with the informed consent of my parents.”

He went on to say that people were being “coerced” to take the vaccine “under the threat of losing their livelihoods, their freedoms, their futures, and in some cases, even their lives.”

“I treated people who had run out of options,” Moore continued. “I gave them a choice in a world that was stripping that away, and for that, I faced 35 years in federal prison — not for greed, not for gain, but because I chose ethics over compliance. Injecting poison had become policy.”

According to the plastic surgeon, his indictment “was about the criminalization of conscience, the subjugation of choice, the government’s campaign to dismantle medical freedom, [and] the silencing of every doctor who dares question Big Pharma-aligned policy.”

Other speakers at the event included Drs. Simone Gold, Stella Immanuel, Sherri Tenpenny, Angelina Farella, Rudo Shoko, Katarina Lindley, and Mary Talley Bowden — all outspoken voices in the medical freedom movement.

Journalists, activists, attorneys, and content creators, including Lara Logan, Mel K, Tom Renz, and Silk of the “Diamond and Silk” duo, also spoke at the event.

