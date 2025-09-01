Nolte: CDC’s COVID Fascists and Liars Blast RFK Jr. in New York Times

The same former Centers for Disease Control (CDC) executives who forced two-year-olds to wear masks, who hired literal Satanists, and who closed our churches and synagogues but okayed Black Lives Matter gatherings, are big mad that Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing what he promised to do: reform a public health institution Normal People no longer have any faith in.

Nine former (thank God!) directors and acting directors of the CDC got together (hopefully they were all masked and remained six feet apart) to crybaby about Kennedy in the far-left New York Times.

It’s best to read their opening paragraph using the voice of Thurston Howell III:

We have each had the honor and privilege of serving as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, either in a permanent or acting capacity, dating back to 1977. Collectively, we spent more than 100 years working at the C.D.C., the world’s pre-eminent public health agency. We served under multiple Republican and Democratic administrations — every president from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump — alongside thousands of dedicated staff members who shared our commitment to saving lives and improving health.

Man alive.

Imagine looking at the state of federal healthcare today and having the self-regard to say out loud — “We have each had the honor and privilege of serving as director of the Centers for Disease Control” — as though that’s a good thing.

The Nine are angry that Kennedy fired thousands of bureaucrats, questions vaccines, is looking into alternative treatments, replaced the staff on advisory committees, and — this one’s my favorite — “championed federal legislation that will cause millions of people with health insurance through Medicaid to lose their coverage.”

That last one? That’s Bobby Kennedy backing the removal of illegal aliens and those physically and mentally capable of working from the dole. The Nine oppose that. What more must you know about The Nine?

As far as The Nine’s introspection, here’s all of it: “The C.D.C. is not perfect.”

BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

You f*ckers outlawed going to church and left the liquor stores open.

You f*ckers closed our schools and forced little kids (who had nothing more to fear from COVID than they did from the flu) into masks and online learning.

You f*ckers who claim to look out for our health closed the gyms and demanded we stay indoors to watch Netflix and eat DoorDash.

You f*ckers pretended masks would stop a microscopic virus, that five feet apart was death, but six feet apart was perfectly safe.

You f*ckers closed and bankrupted small businesses and made heroes of the big box chains.

You f*ckers told us hospitals were overrun even as dozens of healthcare workers found time to make dance videos.

You f*ckers lied and told us the COVID vaccine would stop the spread.

You f*ckers said nothing as healthy people with almost nothing to fear were fired for refusing the vaccine.

You f*ckers lied about lab leaks, censored and blacklisted anyone who dared raise questions, and robbed an entire generation of homecomings, proms, football games, and the vital socialization that comes with seeing another’s face.

You f*ckers filled skate parks with sand, arrested people for going to the beach, outlawed concerts, declared President Trump’s reelection rallies superspreader events, and then you f*ckers said it was safe and necessary to attend Black Lives Matter rallies and riots.

I know some of you f*ckers weren’t with the CDC then, but not one of you spoke up to protest against what was purely partisan, anti-science oppression. You were silent then, as — in the name of nothing close to your precious science — the most anti-democratic, fascist, and authoritarian oppression of the American people in history took place.

And now you want the public to see RFK Jr. as the enemy?

Let me tell you f*ckers something…

Had you told me in 2019 that RFK Jr. would someday be in charge of Health and Human Services, I would’ve been aghast.

That nut?

That conspiracy theorist?

That anti-vax lunatic?

But then y’all showed us who you really are: small-minded, bureaucratic totalitarians and partisans who abused a health crisis and the public trust in the most obscene and unforgivable way imaginable. You’re not underpaid public servants toiling away in cubicles doing the public good. No, instead, you’re spoiled, soft, smug, pale, intolerant, mean-spirited bullies who pull the wings off flies when you’re not torturing dogs and little kids.

Oh, and we will never forget that when Black Lives Matter began rioting, you f*ckers said, Hey, never mind everything we said earlier…

Because of all that, because of you, because you exposed your Satanist and Stalinist agenda to control every part of public life, and because — as this New York Times editorial perfectly illustrates — you have undoubtedly enforced decades of a disturbing we-all-think-alike cult in the CDC, I have been radicalized like never before and stand firmly with RFK Jr., who, unlike any of you f*ckers, is willing to risk his status to do the bare minimum TRUE science requires, which is…

Ask questions.

Challenge assumptions.

Test, test, test.

And above all…

Understand that the most anti-science statement of all is, “The science is settled.”

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

