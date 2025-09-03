Health Officials Urge Masks as Coronavirus Wave Hits Newsom’s California

California residents are being urged to wear masks as a new wave of coronavirus is hitting Gavin Newsom’s state.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday:

A COVID wave is washing over California, with the state seeing continued increases in the number of newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations as some officials urged the public to take greater precautions. The extent of the recent increases has prompted some county-level health officials to recommend that residents once again consider wearing masks in indoor public settings, at least until transmission has declined. … “Wearing a high-quality mask such as an N95, KN95, or KF94 that fits well continues to provide strong protection,” [Yolo County health officer Aimee] Sisson said.

Newsom, initially skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines, later mandated them. The vaccines appeared, generally, to have prevented severe symptoms and to have slowed the rate of hospitalization — but did not always prevent infection, as advertised, and cost many objectors their jobs.

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom formed a new “West Coast Health Alliance” with Oregon and Washington on Wednesday to counter the alleged “politicization” of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with regard to vaccines and other issues.

The “Health Alliance” is the successor to Newsom’s “Western States Workgroup” in October 2020, which echoed vaccine skepticism by duplicating federal vaccine approval.

Newsom infamously flouted his own draconian coronavirus regulations in his November 2020 dinner with lobbyists at the fancy French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.